McCarthy Holdings, Inc. Celebrates Craft Appreciation Week

McCarthy Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s premier construction companies, is dedicating this week to celebrating the firm’s craft professional workforce. From August 29-Sept. 2, McCarthy will be hosting events on jobsites across the country to recognize more than 3,000 craft professionals while highlighting the importance of construction careers to local communities and the nation.

“The ingenuity and skill of our dedicated craft professionals are key to our success as a self-performing builder,” McCarthy Chairman and CEO Ray Sedey said. “As we approach the Labor Day holiday, we are setting aside time this week to recognize the dedicated men and women who help us deliver exceptional results for our clients every day – and who do this with a relentless focus on safety and quality. You each not only contribute to the success of our company, but to the communities where we all live and work. Thank you for everything you do.”

Currently, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports more than 439,000 construction laborer job openings available across the country (May 2022). The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) reports that 90 percent of firms hope to hire new workers in 2022.

“Construction careers offer a wide range of rewarding opportunities for personal and professional development,” said McCarthy Director, Craft Recruiting Erica Gilliland. “For our McCarthy craft professionals, this includes skills training, mentoring and career growth, all while building exciting and impactful projects. Our goal is to be an unrivaled workplace for craft, and we want everyone to have a great experience when working on a McCarthy project. When our team members are proud to say, ‘I built that’ – nothing is better.”

With a team of 20 full-time craft development professionals on staff, McCarthy is dedicated to enhancing its craft workforce with opportunities for classroom and on-the-job training year-round. The craft training department offers approximately 50 courses that are a combination of safety, skills-based, and field leadership development to develop a skilled workforce prepared for safe, productive and quality construction.

McCarthy employs a broad range of craft professionals, including carpenters, equipment operators, laborers, foremen, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, ironworkers, millwrights and more. As a community builder, McCarthy also supports armed services members and veterans in their transition back into the workforce. McCarthy has leveraged several partnerships with outside organizations, including Adaptive Construction Solutions, Army PaYs, and Hiring Our Heroes, to recruit veterans and provide on-site technical and safety training.

McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with nearly 160 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is comprised of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and Castle Contracting, LLC. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work, McCarthy is ranked the 19th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2022). With approximately 6,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Austin, Channelview, Dallas and Houston, Texas; and San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

