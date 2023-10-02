McCarthy Invites High School Girls this Saturday to Construction Inclusion Week Event

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Getting a jump on Construction Inclusion Week which takes place nationwide Oct. 16-20, McCarthy Building Companies is hosting a hands-on introduction to a career in construction for high school girls.

The one-day program, this Saturday, Oct. 7 at Guarantee Electrical’s headquarters at 3405 Bent Avenue, is open to any high school-aged young women in the St. Louis region. The McCarthy Partnership for Women – a McCarthy mentorship initiative – will personally guide high school female students through various practical construction projects, helping them become familiar with specific skills and learning how to work as a team.

Saturday’s event from 8:30 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. comes a week before the industry’s third-annual Construction Inclusion Week, which harnesses the collective power of general contractors, specialty contractors, subcontractors and suppliers to celebrate diversity, foster inclusion and make equity more prominent in the construction industry – including attracting more women and minorities to careers in construction. As co-chair of the week for 2023, McCarthy anticipates that more than 4,000 U.S. firms will take part this year.

For more information on Construction Inclusion Week, see https://www.constructioninclusionweek.com/