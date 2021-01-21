McCarthy Names National Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce Kamecia Mason has been selected to serve as the firm’s Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). In this new role, she will build upon and expand significant company DE&I efforts already in place to evolve the firm’s national internal and external strategy and implementation. Mason will work in close collaboration with St. Louis-based McCarthy Diversity Director Monica Bailey and other regional diversity directors across the company. Based in Dallas, Mason will report directly to CEO Ray Sedey.

“McCarthy is committed to sustaining a culture that delivers great experiences for everyone, and appointing a national vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion is an important step forward as we continue to extend and accelerate our overall focus in this area,” explained Sedey. “McCarthy must have an inclusive environment built on the foundation of opportunity for all — without barriers. This encompasses not only our employees, but also our clients, workforce, industry partners and communities as well. We’re proud of our progress, but we know we have work to do and are excited to have Kamecia lead us forward.”

Mason joined McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. in June 2019 as Director of Diversity and Community Outreach for the McCarthy Southern Region. Prior to joining McCarthy, she built a reputation for leadership within the industry focused on enhancing inclusive cultures, community engagement and increasing diversity investments.

While serving in the McCarthy Southern Region, Mason helped the firm expand mentoring and outreach efforts, including the establishment of a new McCarthy Capacity Building Program. The 10-month curriculum focuses on optimizing the core business skills of MBE program participants, and the first class of 32 Minority and Women-Owned business partners recently celebrated a virtual graduation ceremony.

Mason has been recognized by multiple organizations for her commitment to diversity and leadership, including being named to the 2016 “40 under 40” list by the Dallas Business Journal, 2015 Top 50 Black Professionals and Entrepreneurs by D-Mars Magazine, 2014 Luna Women’s Business Advocate of the Year by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association, and 2013 Advocate of the Year by the Dallas-Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council.

Mason earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and criminal justice from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. She also holds Certified Diversity Executive credentials from the Institute for Diversity.

“I’m excited and honored to serve in this new role as national Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and to collaborate with teams across the organization,” Mason said. “I’m also incredibly proud to be a partner in an organization where our leadership recognizes that this work is a business imperative and not a program.

“McCarthy has always invested heavily in our most valuable resource — our people. Our ability to value diversity, create an inclusive culture and continuously improve through an equity lens will allow us to continue to strengthen our position as an employer of choice and deliver exceptional experiences for our clients and communities.”

McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. McCarthy Holdings, Inc. is comprised on McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and Castle Contracting, Inc. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.