McCarthy Promotes Joe Lewandowski to Project Director

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has promoted Joe Lewandowski to the position of Project Director in the company’s Central Region.

In this role, Lewandowski will lead onsite construction teams on McCarthy healthcare projects, including Phase 3 of the BJC HealthCare Campus Renewal Project in St. Louis.

Since joining McCarthy in 2005, Lewandowski has managed a range of prominent hospital expansion projects throughout the U.S. His project leadership experience includes the New Orleans VA Medical Center, a nine-building new campus that replaced critical medical infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Katrina; and a new six-story tower shared by Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City South and Oklahoma Heart Hospital.

“Joe is a savvy project leader who’s skilled at building trusting relationships while remaining focused on delivering exceptional construction outcomes,” said Doug Mangers, Senior Vice President of Operations at McCarthy’s Central Region.

Lewandowski graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

