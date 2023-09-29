McCarthy Selected to Build New 14-Story, State-of-the-Art Healing Facility for SSM Health’s Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., the oldest, privately held construction firm in the U.S. and a leading national healthcare construction manager, has been selected to lead the design-build team for a new 14-story facility with more than 200 inpatient beds for SSM Health’s Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. The design-build team includes HKS, a leading global architecture and design firm and the Lawrence Group, a St. Louis-based planning and design firm.

The new state-of-art, pediatric academic hospital will incorporate the latest best practices in patient- and family-centered design, including large areas to accommodate families – parents, siblings and grandparents – who are important to the healing journey. It will also support expanded and enhanced services including NICU (neonatal intensive care unit), ICU (intensive care unit), cancer, cardiology, and dialysis care in a therapeutic healing environment that seamlessly integrates the very latest technology and research to meet the evolving needs of the communities it serves both now and in the future.

“SSM Health’s Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is foundational to St. Louis’ legacy, serving millions of children and their families with world-class medical care. Nearly everyone in our community has a connection to this hospital,” said Kristyn Newbern, project development director for McCarthy Building Companies. “As the top healthcare builder in the country and headquartered in St. Louis for over a century, McCarthy is honored to lead the design-build team for this monumental project.”

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the new hospital is to be built at Chouteau Avenue and Grand Boulevard in the City’s Midtown area. First opened in 1956, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital was the nation’s first free-standing, not-for-profit Catholic children’s hospital, providing a much-needed beacon of hope and healing for children and families across St. Louis and beyond. Today, that pioneering commitment continues, and the hospital – which is nationally ranked in five specialties by U.S. News & World Report – is responding to the growing need for highly specialized neonatal and pediatric services with a brand-new healing facility designed to support world-class care for the next 70 years and beyond.

Today’s announcement is another milestone in SSM Health’s more than 150-year commitment to investing in St. Louis city’s workforce and economic development – while ensuring access to high-quality, compassionate and affordable care.

