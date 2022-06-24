McCarthy Tops Off Forsythe Pointe with Green Roof

June 20, 2022, ST. LOUIS – McCarthy Building Companies has secured in place one of the last steel beams to complete the framing of Forsyth Pointe, a nearly one-million-square-foot mixed use development occupying an entire square city block in the prestigious central business district of Clayton, Mo., the county seat of St. Louis County.

The development by US Capital Development features two steel-framed, all glass Class A office towers with street-level retail space offering spectacular views of the adjacent 30-acre Shaw Park.

Highlights include Commerce Bank Tower, a 10-story, 265,000-sq.-ft. high-rise at the intersection of Forsyth Blvd. and Meramec Ave., as well as an 8-story, 210,000-sq.-ft. west tower at the intersection of Forsyth Blvd. and Brentwood Blvd. In addition, the development includes more than 20,000 sq. ft. of street-level retail space and a 7-level (1,250 car) parking structure connecting both towers and extending 2.5 levels underground.

Designed to achieve LEED Silver certification, a signature amenity will be the 45,000-sq.-ft. (over one-acre) “green roof” open-air garden terrace built over the parking structure that will be available for tenants to enjoy. Additional amenities include plans for a 10,000-sq.-ft. fitness center and ground-floor arts and entertainment venue.

