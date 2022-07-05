McClure Announces CEO Transition

Terry J. Lutz

McClure announced today that Terry J. Lutz, Chief Executive Officer, will transition to Chairman of McClure effective July 1, 2022. Lutz became President and CEO of McClure in 1985, growing the firm to over 200 professionals across the Midwest. Today, McClure ranks in the ENR Top 500 Design Firms, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years, and is certified as a Great Place to Work®.

Dustin J. Leo

Lutz will be succeeded by McClure’s Executive Vice President, Dustin J. Leo.

“We’ve challenged him with a lot of different tasks and he’s been willing to take on whatever we give him,” said Lutz. “I think he’s done a great job of getting people to follow him. I feel really good about stepping aside and letting him take over and move the company forward. I think he possesses the skill set, the vision, and the energy to continue to move McClure in a growth pattern as we meet the future.”

“The entrepreneurial spirit of this company is what makes it so unique. I think the impact we can have is huge,” said Leo. “Terry spent the last 43 years creating a legacy, and to me his legacy is his investment in people. He often says, ‘Great people create great culture, and it’s great culture that creates great companies.’ Because our great people are the foundation of McClure, I have no doubt that the best is yet to come.”

Founded in 1956, McClure has grown to a firm of 200 professionals in eleven offices. With a vision of making lives better, McClure brings engineering expertise and a collaborative approach to identify the best strategies and solutions to bring our client’s vision to life. McClure’s area of expertise is in guiding its clients on making long-term capital investments in the areas of aviation, bridge, development, transportation, water, community development, construction observation, geotechnical, GIS, landscape architecture, structural, survey, and traffic. For more information on McClure, visit www.mcclurevision.com or email info@mcclurevision.com.

Share this: Tweet



