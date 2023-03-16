McClure Engineering Announces Two New Principals

Alex Pugh

Austin Strieker

Growing St. Louis-based developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) continues to expand its leadership team with the addition of Zac Deets in the new role of Director of Construction. Deets brings 18 years of construction superintendent experience and is responsible for overseeing all aspects of construction projects, including ensuring budget and schedule alignment. The firm has numerous multifamily developments in various stages of construction across Northwest Arkansas and the St. Louis region. He holds an Associate of Science in Construction Engineering from Morrison Institute of Technology.

ABOUT MIA ROSE HOLDINGS, LLC

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. Mixed-use and luxury multi-family developments include The Junction in Wentzville, PURE Springdale and PURE Lowell in Northwest Arkansas, 44 West Luxury Living in St. Louis County and The Prairie and The Meadows in Western St. Charles County. MRH was formed in 2014 by Tom Kaiman who oversaw more than $1 billion in development during his previous 15 years of design and construction experience. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.