McClure Engineering Hires New Chief Operating Officer

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, hired Jamie Johnson as its new chief operating officer (COO). Johnson will lead, support and oversee the operational and financial health, human resources and talent development, marketing and regulatory compliance for McClure Engineering. She will be responsible for both supporting and executing the firm’s vision and operating strategy as it continues to grow. She will also lead the day-to-day business operations of the firm, ensuring daily activities turn strategic plans into actionable goals.

“We are all very excited to announce Jamie Johnson as the new COO of McClure Engineering,” said Keith Esarey, president of McClure Engineering. “Throughout her career, Jamie has proven to be both a highly respected and transformational leader. Her combination of both motivational and analytical skills is exactly what we were looking for in a COO. We are more than confident that we are in great hands with Jamie as we continue to grow.”

A graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia with a degree in business and communications, Johnson brings more than 15 years of experience to McClure Engineering. Previously holding roles in human resources and business operations, Johnson most recently held the position of Chief of Staff/Vice President of Business Operations to the Chief Technology Officer of a major organization supporting more than 2,000 employees globally.

“We believe Jamie’s background in human resources is a real plus,” continued Esarey. “It isn’t too common for someone to transition from human resources to business operations, but we believe it gives Jamie a unique perspective. Communication and understanding are very critical at a large organization like ours, and this kind of background should be invaluable for this role.”

About McClure Engineering

McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm established in 1953 and dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. McClure Engineering serves clients in an array of industries that include campus projects, K-12 educational facilities, healthcare and corporate and industrial buildings. The firm is committed to establishing and retaining close relationships with building owners and management, ensuring their solutions and designs are efficient and operational for years to come. For project profiles, services and more, visit McClure Engineering online at www.mcclureeng.com.