McClure Engineering Promotes New Principal

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, has promoted Matt Costantinou to the position of Principal. In his new role, Constantinou will be directly working to grow the business. He will serve as a lead technical expert responsible for managing projects, client relationships and the underlying teams that support project completion.

“We are proud to promote Matt to the role of Principal at McClure Engineering,” said Keith Esarey, president of McClure Engineering. “Since joining the McClure Engineering team, Matt has been invaluable to our organization. His leadership skills and technical subject knowledge is unmatched. We’re all so excited to see what he’ll ultimately bring to his new position.”

Since joining McClure Engineering in 2012, Costantinou has served as a Project Manager, providing electrical engineering guidance form primary healthcare and architectural clients. He has been responsible for the electrical design and project management for a number of different projects, including primary and secondary schools, healthcare facilities, medium voltage power distribution, central chilled/hot water plants and building and campus infrastructure systems.

“We believe that an organization is only as effective as its leadership,” continued Esarey. “We pride ourselves on leading through example, and Matt will fit right in with that philosophy.”

Earning a BS in Electrical Engineering from Saint Louis University in 2005, Costantinou spent the first seven years of his career working as a Principal and Project Manager for numerous capital renewal and deferred maintenance infrastructure projects for one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country. He also worked in the consulting engineering industry where was an electrical engineer and Project Manager in the cement and industrial sectors.

McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm established in 1953 and dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. McClure serves clients in an array of industries that include campus projects, K-12 educational facilities, healthcare and corporate and industrial buildings. The firm is committed to establishing and retaining close relationships with building owners and management, ensuring their solutions and designs are efficient and operational for years to come. For project profiles, services and more, visit McClure Engineering online at www.mcclureeng.com.