McClure Engineering Promotes Team Leader to Principal

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, promoted Team Leader Steve Dietiker to the position of Principal. In his new role, Dietiker will continue to oversee new projects and clients and serve as a mentor to new employees, while also working to develop new client relationships.

“We are happy to announce that we have promoted Steve Dietiker to the role of Principal at McClure Engineering,” said Keith Esarey, president of McClure Engineering. “Steve has always been a forward-thinker. He’s the first person to offer support in our recruiting efforts. His industry connections have been very beneficial as McClure has added team members that Steve was instrumental in finding.”

Since re-joining McClure Engineering as a team leader, Dietiker has dedicated himself to meeting client demands, while also assuming additional management responsibilities when required. Dietiker provides leadership and quality assurance for clients in the Web services, Institutional, Healthcare, Industrial, and Hospitality sectors.

With more than 20 years of experience, Dietiker has held various positions in the industry before settling as a team leader at McClure. In these previous roles, Dietiker performed specific duties as an estimator, project manager, and designer.

“Steve will be responsible for developing his team and will look to pass relationships he has fostered to future emerging leaders in the firm,” continued Esarey. “This is the internal growth model that has made McClure so successful and will continue to do so moving forward.”

About McClure Engineering

McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm established in 1953 and dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. McClure serves clients in an array of industries that include campus projects, K-12 educational facilities, healthcare and corporate and industrial buildings. The firm is committed to establishing and retaining close relationships with building owners and management, ensuring their solutions and designs are efficient and operational for years to come. For project profiles, services and more, visit McClure Engineering online at www.mcclureeng.com.

