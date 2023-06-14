McClure Engineering Wins Three ASHRAE Technology Awards

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, was recently honored with three Technology Awards from the St. Louis Chapter of ASHRAE for its role on three separate projects. The 2023 awards mark the first time McClure Engineering has received three awards in a single year. McClure Engineering won awards in three categories: Institutional Buildings: Educational Facilities: New, Commercial Buildings: Existing, and Institutional Buildings: Educational Facilities: Existing.

“We are so proud of the entire team,” said Keith Esarey, president of McClure Engineering. “Our staff continues to do great work on projects every day. However, when our work is recognized by an organization like ASHRAE, it means that much more. Congratulations to the entire team that worked on these three projects. Without everyone’s contribution, we wouldn’t be in the position we are.”

McClure Engineering’s work on the Principia Simon Field House received the award for Institutional Buildings: Educational Facilities: New. For this project, the McClure Engineering team provided design services for the construction of a new state-of-the-art athletic facility for Principia School in Town & Country, MO.

The St. Louis Art Museum Cass Gilbert East Wing AHU Replacement project won the award in the category of Commercial Buildings: Existing. The work in this project included the replacement of two aging AHUs servicing the east wing of the museum. Of particular note was our team’s assistance in intricate phasing to ensure the galleries remained open during installation.

Finally, the Washington University Hall Chiller Replacement won the award for Institutional Buildings: Educational Facilities: Existing. McClure Engineering replaced a chiller in Wilson Hall servicing 13 buildings.

The ASHRAE Technology Awards recognize a project’s dedication to unique, energy-efficient, and/or green design.

McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm established in 1953 and dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. McClure Engineering serves clients in an array of industries that include campus projects, K-12 educational facilities, healthcare and corporate and industrial buildings. The firm is committed to establishing and retaining close relationships with building owners and management, ensuring their solutions and designs are efficient and operational for years to come. For project profiles, services and more, visit McClure Engineering online at www.mcclureeng.com.