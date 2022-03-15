McMahon Berger Adds Three Attorneys

St. Louis’ largest law firm dedicated to a labor and employment defense law practice is expanding by adding three attorneys.

McMahon Berger’s primary focus is on representing private and public employers, associations, and insurance companies of various sizes and in various industries throughout the country. The firm handles matters covering the full range of employment litigation, employment agreements, executive compensation, ERISA, EEOC matters, class actions, arbitrations, traditional labor relations, OSHA, Railway Labor Act and before the National Labor Relations Board.

In 2020, the firm celebrated its 65th anniversary in this complex area of law, which was founded by the former Regional Director of the National Labor Relations Board for the St. Louis Region in 1955.

Joining the firm is Perry DeLay, an attorney who focuses on employee benefits and pension plan administration. Perry is a graduate of Notre Dame Law School and holds an LL.M in taxation from Villanova University. Perry also holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Chicago. Perry explained, “This is inspiring to join a group of employment defense counsel who are at the pinnacle of the field.” Email: delay@mcmahonberger.com

Additionally, joining the firm is Arturo Hernandez, who graduated from Vermont Law School in New England and has since focused his practice primarily on civil litigation, business immigration law, labor, and employment law. He has also taught trial practice, evidence, and graduate business law at Columbia College. His undergraduate degree is from Texas A&M University where he completed his B.A. in Anthropology. Arturo stated, “The firm’s reputation is what drew me to practice with them.” Email: hernandez@mcmahonberger.com

Also joining the firm is David Gutwein, a graduate of Saint Louis University School of Law in 2008. David’s undergraduate degree is from Indiana University in Criminal Justice and Psychology. He has been in private practice, with a primary focus on bankruptcy cases. David explained, “Joining the best in the field is exciting and challenging.” Email: gutwein@mcmahonberger.com

U.S News and World Report recently ranked McMahon Berger as Tier 1 for Employment Law – Management, Tier 1 in Labor Law – Management, and Tier 1 in Labor and Employment Litigation

