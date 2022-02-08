Melissa Denton joins Wiegmann Associates as Service Dispatcher

Melissa Denton of O’Fallon, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as Service Dispatcher. Denton is responsible for dispatching service technicians to commercial HVAC projects, including preventative maintenance and 24/7 emergency service. She also works closely with Wiegmann’s payroll, sales teams and billing departments.

Denton brings 20 years of dispatching experience. Wiegmann Associates provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and HVAC service to commercial clients in the St. Louis area. The firm is one of the largest commercial heating and cooling service providers in the region.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

