Memorial Hospital Hosts Groundbreaking

Board members, medical staff, administration, rural health clinic employees, and contractors gathered on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Medical Office Building (MOB) on the Memorial Hospital campus at 1900 State Street, Chester, Illinois, 62233. Construction of the state-of-the-art facility, which will be the new home of the Chester Clinic and Convenient Care, is set to begin within the next couple of weeks. Once the employee parking lot addition is completed, Poettker Construction Company of Breese, Ill. will begin development. The projected completion date is the beginning of 2025.

The contemporary building will include improved safety and convenience for patients and staff. Dr. James Kirkpatrick, Chief of Staff, was present at the groundbreaking and had this to share, “It’s been great being a part of the hospital during this time of renovation. The improvements are both functional and aesthetic. What’s nice about the MOB is that the Hospital isn’t just renovating but expanding services.” Customers will now have direct access to Hospital services, the Memorial Community Pharmacy, and less wait times for Convenient Care. With improved access to primary care and design features like a large canopy for patient drop-off, the project focuses on the patients we serve and their needs.

The addition of the MOB is part of the Hospital’s long-range plan that began in 2018. Many changes and updates have taken place throughout the Hospital over the last five years. Every renovation and addition has focused on patient centered healthcare, safety, improving employee workspaces, and updating utilities. Memorial strives to deliver professional excellence by providing safe, quality healthcare, compassion and service to customers, the community, and staff. Through these extensive renovations, Memorial is building a healthier community and ensuring the delivery of professional excellence.

The MOB will be located on the west side of the existing hospital. The two buildings will be connected by a covered hallway making the transition from the MOB to the Hospital seamless and all services easily accessible to the customers. The current parking lot and drive will be updated as well. The new drive will incorporate a drive-thru for prescription pick-ups at the Memorial Community Pharmacy. This adds another convenient way for all retail customers to collect their medications.

“We are looking forward to the many conveniences the new MOB will bring to our customers and the community,” said Brett Bollmann, CEO. “Memorial Hospital is truly a partner in building a healthier community and we are grateful for the skilled staff we have who support or mission and serve our patients.” The staff’s support and excitement for this project and current improvements has been phenomenal.

Photo Above: Brett Bollmann, CEO, Board Members and Medical Staff break ground on new MOB.