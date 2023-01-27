Mercy and ACE Performance Lab Collaborate to Offer On-Site Sports Medicine Services at Chesterfield Sports Complex

To create a comprehensive sports center that helps athletes grow and compete to their full potential, Chesterfield Sports Association, Mercy and ACE Performance Lab have announced a collaboration to offer on-site services at Chesterfield Sports Complex (CSC) when it opens this March.

As the facility’s medical provider, Mercy Sports Medicine will have athletic trainers on site for all practices, games and tournaments to evaluate and advise athletes following an injury and refer them for follow-up services. A 4,200-square-foot ACE Performance Lab will provide performance training and muscle recovery programs to athletes who train at the facility. A shared athletic training room will be used by Mercy and ACE Performance Lab staff to evaluate and treat athletes.

“We have one mission, and that is to take care of the youth of St. Louis,” said Stuart Duncan, president of Chesterfield Sports Association. “We are extremely proud to offer the best in sports medicine and specialized performance training to the athletes who will call.”

“From youth athletes to professionals and everyone in between, our athletic trainers and medical team is ready to provide care when and where it’s needed,” said Jason Muchow, Mercy Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine executive director. “We look forward to working with the ACE Performance Labs team to keep these young athletes performing at their highest levels.”

Developed by Volleyball Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Touzinsky, ACE Performance Lab will offer private and group training sessions to help athletes maximize their performance. The state-of-the-art facility on the first and second floor of the complex will feature Olympic lifting stations and a 65-foot long and 15-foot wide turf area for speed and agility training using sleds and battle ropes. A recovery area features tools to help athletes speed muscle recovery to prevent injury or during rehabilitation following an injury. Equipment will include Hyper Ice Recovery Sleeves, theraguns, vibrating rollers and spheres. This is the third ACE facility to open in St. Louis in the last three years. ACE also operates ACE Volleyball Lab in Affton and ACE Performance Lab in Fenton.

“ACE Performance Lab is extremely excited to work with Mercy and the Chesterfield Sports Association to give young athletes the help they need to stay healthy on the court playing the game they love,” said ACE Performance Lab Founder Scott Touzinsky.

As St. Louis’ first world-class, indoor volleyball and basketball complex, the multi-court, 97,000-square-foot sports complex will attract an estimated 900,000 visitors each year to its clinics, camps, leagues and tournaments. More than 1,000 youth athletes will practice and train during the week and over 2,500 athletes will play in league and tournament games each weekend. Tenants include Bradley Beal Elite (BBE), the top ranked NIKE-sponsored basketball club in the Midwest; CNR Basketball, and High Performance STL, greater St. Louis’ premier youth volleyball club and Stratman Sports for volleyball.

A major economic driver, Chesterfield Sports Complex is projected to generate $3.6 million in local annual spending, including over 10,000 hotel room nights per year.

CSA expects to host over 40 tournaments each year that will attract out-of-town guests to the area to generate economic activity for local restaurants, hotels and retail establishments. A total of 18 major regional sports events are already scheduled between March and July, including a top regional gymnastics meet and national martial arts tournament.

Chesterfield Sports Complex will be owned and operated by nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association. The organization is seeking naming rights and other sponsors to help support the remaining development and initial operation of the facility. For information about partnership opportunities, booking birthday parties, or hosting a sports competition at the facility, visit www.chesterfieldsports.com or email info@chesterfieldsports.com.

Mercy, one of the 25 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized quality care and one of the nation’s largest Accountable Care Organizations. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners, and more than 40,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

At St. Louis-area locations in Fenton and soon Chesterfield, ACE Performance Lab provides a fun and positive environment for athletes to learn from the best and become 1 to 2% better each time they walk into the Lab. Founded by Volleyball Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Touzinsky, ACE offers performance training services athletes need to help athletes dream big and reach their max potential as a volleyball player. Recovery areas at locations feature tools to help athletes speed muscle recovery to prevent injury or during rehabilitation following an injury. For more information, visit.

Founded in 2020, Chesterfield Sports Association (CSA) is a Chesterfield, MO-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was formed to give St. Louis youth the opportunity to grow, develop, and reach their highest potential as an athlete, student and individual. The organization will own and operate Chesterfield Sports Complex, which will provide local athletes a much needed home for volleyball and basketball training and competitions in St. Louis. A major economic driver projected to generate $3.6 million in annual local spending, CSC will host over 40 tournaments and major regional sports events each year. For more information, visit https://chesterfieldsports.com and follow chesterfieldsports on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.