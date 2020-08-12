Metal Deck Distributor Celebrates 50 Years

A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply, Aurora, IL, announces 50 years in the construction industry. Nick A. Polizzi, working out of his basement as a metal deck broker, originally founded Area Construction Trades (A.C.T.) Inc., in 1970. Nick A. is still involved as an advisor for the company.

A.C.T. Inc. worked for the next 35 years as a metal deck subcontractor – furnishing and installing metal deck packages, including drawings and all coordination along with 7 field crews. A.C.T. no longer works as a subcontractor, phasing out the erection services in October 2007.

A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply began out of a direct need in the marketplace for a metal deck stocking dealer. One truckload of B22 Prime Painted Roof Deck was brought into a warehouse in Schaumburg, IL. Today their network has grown to 15 locations around the country which gives A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply national/international exposure.

The family-owned and operated company prides itself on fulfilling the needs of the metal deck users in the building community.

For more information, visit www.metaldecksupply.com or 800-894-7741.

A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply is a full-service metal deck distributor serving all 50 states with 15 locations. Metal roof deck, form deck and composite floor decks are available in all types, gauges, and finishes for immediate use as well as any size order produced for any project requirements and schedule. Specialty products: stainless steel, cellular and acoustic decks, construction drawings, take-off and project management are also available.