Metal Deck Now Available in Stock In Orlando Florida

Largest Metal Deck Distributor increases its network to 15 locations

A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply, the nation’s largest metal deck distributor, announces the Grand Opening of its newest location in Orlando FL. This opening increases its network to 15 distribution centers to better serve the construction industry.

“This location will help us serve our customers in the entire state of Florida,” said Carm Termini, Marketing Director of A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply. “When a customer has a short lead time or a roofing contractor runs into rusted deck while replacing a leaking roof, they need metal deck right now and we have it in stock for immediate use.”

A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply has over 53 years of experience in the industry and a complete inventory of metal roof deck, form deck and composite floor decks in stock now at 15 locations including: Albany, NY; Atlanta, GA; Aurora, IL; Columbus, OH, Fort Worth, TX; Greensboro, NC; Hagerstown, MD; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Knoxville, TN; Orlando, FL; San Antonio, TX; and St. Louis, MO.

A.C.T. Metal Deck Supply is a full-service metal deck distributor with 15 locations in 11 states serving the U.S. and abroad. Metal roof deck, form deck and composite floor decks are available in all types, gauges and finishes for immediate use as well as any size order produced for any project requirements and schedule. They also provide specialty products including stainless steel, acoustic, cellular, and deep decks. A.C.T. was a metal deck subcontractor for 37 years and now uses that expertise to provide project management services including construction drawings, takeoffs, cut lists and delivery anywhere in the country.