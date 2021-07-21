Metro-East Contractor Named Top Workplace & Best Place to Work on St. Louis Area Lists

Helmkamp Construction has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

For 10 consecutive years, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has recognized the importance of effective leadership, strong values and motivated workers. Over 1,600 employers were invited to have their employees take the survey and any business with at least 50 employees was eligible to participate. However, only 151 earned recognition in Top Workplaces. Helmkamp ranked #12 on this year’s list. 2021 was their 3rd consecutive year of both participating and earning a spot on the list.

The St. Louis Business Journal also named Helmkamp Construction Co. as a Finalist on their 2021 Best Places to Work list. The Journal is partnered with Quantum Workplaces which uses its own algorithm to measure communication, management structure, benefits, teamwork and several other factors. The companies are grouped by size, then ranked by Quantum to determine the St. Louis area’s most employee-friendly workplaces. More than 250 nominations were submitted and 75 were honored as Finalists across all categories.

Helmkamp was among the 20 winners identified in the medium-sized category. Winners of each category will be named in a special publication on July 30th. This was Helmkamp’s 3rd year of participating in the Best Places to Work program. They earned a spot on the list in 2019 and 2021, while earning the Business Journal’s special category award for their charitable impact on the community in 2020.

Rob Johnes, President & Owner of Helmkamp Construction, said “We have a clear definition of success and it’s tied around integrity. Every person that works for us believes in doing the right thing for each other and our customers and follow a decision-making tree that is based on those things. Our employees tell us they are proud to work for a company that does the right thing and cares about their well-being. We reward our employees and tailor our benefits around their health and future, so they experience a fulfilling career and enjoy a happy and healthy life with their families.”

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Helmkamp self-performs excavations, concrete foundations and slabs, structural steel, rough and finish carpentry, labs, millwright equipment installations, and laser alignment/precision leveling. Helmkamp Construction Co. serves clients in the St. Louis metro area but has also performed work for customers in 25 states to date. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

Share this: Tweet



