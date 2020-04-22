Metro Electric Supply Celebrates Digital Earth Day Festival

Metro participates in Earth-centered festivities, affected by current shelter at home policy

Metro Electric Supply, a locally-owned and family operated wholesale residential, commercial and industrial electrical distributor, celebrates earthday365 with augmented programming and digital events to celebrate and educate.

“Being a part of this festival is more important now than ever, with everything going on, we are proud to celebrate environmental protection and preservation,” said Nick Frisella, energy efficiency sales and sustainability director of Metro Lighting and Metro Electric Supply and member of the board for earthday356. “This is an example of our dedication to sustainability and energy-efficient, Earth friendly technology.”

Due to the current pandemic, earthday365’s historic St. Louis Earth Day Festival, originally taking place on April 25-26, has been rescheduled to take place in Tower Grove Park on October 18, 2020, Earth Day’s half birthday. In its place, starting this week, the festival is offering digital programs from home via earthday-365.org and will run online programs through Sunday, April 26.

“The response from our local environmental community has been astounding – they have truly demonstrated resilience in the face of unexpected adversity. The result is nine days of exciting live programming that will represent the full spectrum of sustainability-focused organizations in St. Louis,” says Dr. Jess Watson, executive director of earthday365.

Events include daily Yoga Flow from YogaBuzz, gardening and heritage skill classes, a Virtual Happy Hour from Young Friends of earthday365, Eco-trivia, Green Story Time, opportunities to win prizes and raffles, and more! Local vendors and sponsors will be highlighted online within themed-experience areas such as: Arts & Crafts, Down on the Farm, Energy & Green Building, Home & Family, Nature & Wildlife, Pets, Social Sustainability, Transportation & Alternative Fuels, Wellness & Spirituality, and Youth Corner.

Earth Day is recognized worldwide as the planet’s most significant civic Earth Day Network engagement event each year. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting everyone, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day is going to be marked by many virtual events across the globe. earthday365 is proud to partner with the Earth Day Network in joining citizens across the globe in celebrating this important anniversary.

For more information and to join the virtual Earth Day festivities, visit https://earthday-365.org/virtual-earth-day-festival/.

Metro Lighting and Metro Electric Supply is a locally-owned family business. For more information on energy savings, Metro’s services and locations or to shop online visit: www.metrolightingcenters.com or www.metroelectricsupply.com.