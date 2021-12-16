Mia Rose Holdings Adds Entrepreneur Jim Cook as Principal

St. Louis-based developer Mia Rose Holdings, led by Tom Kaiman, has added entrepreneur Jim Cook as Principal. Jim Cook is a commercial real estate developer, restaurateur and a private lender that makes investments worldwide. He and his wife Amy are co-owners and partners of several Sugarfire Smokehouse restaurants and are one of the largest franchisees of Imo’s Pizza locations in St. Louis.

Mia Rose Holdings began partnering with Cook five years ago. Their first project was The Junction in Wentzville, a $60 million mixed-used development. Cook is co-developer of several Mia Rose Holdings mixed-use and multi-family properties currently being built in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, including 44 West Luxury Living in Valley Park, The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie, The Meadows Luxury Living in Lake Saint Louis and The Station in St. Peters. Mia Rose Holdings also is developing multiple luxury apartment communities in Northwest Arkansas.

“After successfully working together on developments for many years, we are excited to formalize our partnership through Mia Rose Holdings and look forward to delivering Class A developments to the region and other strategic locations in the United States,” said Tom Kaiman, Founding Principal of Mia Rose Holdings, LLC. “The level of trust, commitment and accountability we share in one another is absolutely off of the charts! I couldn’t be prouder to call Jim my partner and more importantly my friend.”

Cook brings more than 25 years of experience investing in and developing commercial and residential properties as well as franchising and operating restaurants. Cook opened his first Imo’s Pizza franchise in 1993 and now operates seven locations throughout the region. In 2014, he and his partner Matt Martin opened their first Sugarfire Smokehouse in a retail center that Cook owns in Winghaven. The team now own three Sugarfire Smokehouse locations. The popular restaurant began franchising locations in 2014 and there are now 15 restaurants in Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Texas and Florida. One of Cook’s newest ventures is a startup called Durabox, which sells job-site storage boxes to end users such as construction companies.

“I am very excited about cementing the business relationship moving forward with Mia Rose Holdings and Tom Kaiman. My involvement with Mia Rose Holdings has been a lot of fun so far, and is a great way for me to continue to help and serve others on a bigger scale,” said Cook. “Integrity, compassion and attention to detail is what comes to mind when working with Tom Kaiman and I want to be part of that!”

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.

Share this: Tweet



