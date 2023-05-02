Mia Rose Holdings and Keystone Construction Deliver St. Louis’ First World-Class, Indoor Volleyball and Basketball Complex

Developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) and design-build general contractor, Keystone Construction Company, have completed Chesterfield Sports Complex, St. Louis’ first world-class, indoor volleyball and basketball complex. The 97,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the largest in the region and was built to accommodate local, regional and premier national basketball, volleyball and other sporting events. In addition to the primary role of developer, MRH served as the owner’s representative and construction manager. Keystone was the general contractor and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) design-builder. The facility is owned and operated by Chesterfield Sports Association, a non-profit organization.

Chesterfield Sports Complex is anticipated to attract an estimated 900,000 visitors each year with 1,000 youth athletes practicing there each week and 2,500 athletes playing tournaments on the weekend. The facility features nine basketball courts that convert to 18 volleyball courts. It is equipped with Olympic level flooring, professional-grade LED lighting and HD/4K streaming cameras. Additional amenities include a fitness area, a second-floor mezzanine for game viewing, comfortable spectator seating courtside, lounge areas and multipurpose rooms for team rooms, meetings and classes.

“Chesterfield Sports Complex is unequivocally exceeding expectations and will have even more of an impact than we expected,” said MRH’s Founding Principal Tom Kaiman. “We knew the facility would fill a major need for court space and quality facilities in the Midwest, but it is already being booked for events more quickly than we ever imagined.” The facility is among the top 10% of youth sports facilities in the nation in terms of quality, size and capability to hold elite events, according to Kaiman.

Keystone Construction started construction in February 2022. Their team poured 40-feet tall concrete tilt-up panels and columns with 80-foot wide spacing on site and then erected and placed the pieces with cranes. Materials included 50,000 cubic yards of fill and 302 tons of steel erection. Keystone also handled all of the interior construction, including building the commercial kitchen space for full food service operations and managing the installation of specialty flooring and sports equipment. The site includes 410 parking spaces with 102 to be added on-site in the future.

As the developer and construction manager, Mia Rose Holdings oversaw and managed the entire development process, including real estate acquisition, site planning and zoning approvals, securing financing, and overseeing design, engineering and sitework. MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting on athletic facilities, including the Maryville University Hockey Center, also in Chesterfield Valley.

One of the primary construction challenges was meeting the Chesterfield Sports Association’s condensed schedule given the current limited subcontractor availability and material supply chain issues as well as historic rains. Keystone opened the facility on schedule through long-lead-time ordering strategies and subcontractor coordination. mw Weber Architects served as the architect and Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc. was the civil engineer. The project was funded by State Bank.

The facility was constructed with court flooring that is among the highest quality in the market. In addition to being durable, it provides good traction and absorbs impact to reduce the risk of injury. Sponsor logos are embedded in the flooring and will be replaced during the flooring’s required annual refinishing and resealing. A state-of-the-art, multi-zone HVAC and ventilation system was designed to provide the consistent temperature and humidity levels that are essential to maintain the quality of the flooring as well as occupant comfort. Adequate electrical supply, exhaust controls and installation of speciality equipment were installed in the commercial kitchen concessions area.

Keystone is currently constructing a 4,200-square-foot ACE Performance Lab on the first and second floors, which will provide performance training and muscle recovery programs. Scheduled to open in May, this space will be equipped with Olympic lifting stations and a 65-foot long, 15-foot wide turf area for speed and agility training equipment as well as a recovery area with specialized tools to help athletes speed muscle recovery. The complex’s medical provider, Mercy Sports Medicine, will use space in the performance lab to evaluate and treat athletes.

Kaiman was recently appointed to the CSA Board of Directors. With a background as a professional hockey player and expertise in sports facilities development and construction, a primary role is to help ensure that the facility will be financially viable for generations to come. The complex will also be a major economic driver, expected to generate $3.6 million in local spending and more than 10,000 hotel room nights per year. Nearly 20 major regional and national sporting events, including martial arts and gymnastics meets, are scheduled.

ABOUT KEYSTONE CONSTRUCTION

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis-based general contractor with expertise in design/build projects for office, retail, industrial and healthcare clients. For nearly 35 years, Keystone projects have reflected the company’s commitment to superior architecture and design, quality materials and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. The general contractor has received numerous design and construction awards, including Building St. Louis awards in 2017, 2019 and 2021; Project 64 West Excellence in Community Development Award; and Excellence in Design Award from American Builders Company and Nucor. Harvard University chose Keystone’s unique process for a course study called “How to do Design/Build Right.” For more information, visit https://keystone-stl.com.

ABOUT MIA ROSE HOLDINGS, LLC

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. Mixed-use and luxury multi-family developments include The Junction in Wentzville, PURE Springdale and PURE Lowell in Northwest Arkansas, 44 West Luxury Living in St. Louis County and The Prairie and The Meadows in Western St. Charles County. MRH was formed in 2014 by Tom Kaiman who oversaw more than $1 billion in development during his previous 15 years of design and construction experience. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.