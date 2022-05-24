Mia Rose Holdings Begins Development of 152-Unit Apartment Community

St. Louis, Missouri-based Mia Rose Holdings and Rogers, Arkansas-based ERC Holdings have begun development of PURE Lowell, a “live, work, play” multi-family community in the Northwest Arkansas city of Lowell. The project includes new construction of 152 one-and-two bedroom apartment units on six acres, which are visible off 1-49 and conveniently located near the corporate headquarters of J.B. Hunt and Mercy Pediatric and Mercy Behavioral Health clinics. The team will break ground in May and the project is scheduled to complete the third quarter of 2023. Mia Rose and ERC also are development partners for the 234-unit PURE Springdale community currently under construction 10 miles away.

“Our vision is to create a truly unique community that feels like a welcoming neighborhood where people can live, work, recreate and, most importantly, feel at home,” said Rob Coleman, President at ERC Holdings. “ERC’s first priority in planning any development is selecting a location that will be convenient to residents and complement the master plan of the surrounding city. PURE Lowell is positioned in the hub of all of the exciting growth happening in Northwest Arkansas.”

The architectural concept Sharp Architects Inc. developed for PURE Lowell is to use simple, classical, well-proportioned buildings arranged on the site in a way that defines private recreational spaces for the residents. Unlike most apartment communities with identical buildings, PURE Lowell will feature a variety of colors and exterior materials to create visual interest and the feeling of a neighborhood.

“The entire Mia Rose development team is excited about our second major development in Northwest Arkansas which is part of our ‘49 Growth Plan’ to develop strategic multifamily sites along the highway 49 corridor that support the exciting growth in Northwest Arkansas,” said Tom Kaiman, president of Mia Rose Holdings. “We have a great partnership lined up with Rob Coleman and the ERC team.”

PURE Lowell will include 109 one-bedroom units and 43 two-bedroom units spread across 115,000 -square-feet in ten three-story buildings. Five high-end and uniquely designed building styles will feature spacious interiors and well-designed floor plans. All units will have washers and dryers, ENERGY STAR-rated kitchen appliances, energy-efficient mechanical systems, upgraded interior finishes and window coverings.

The amenity-rich apartment community will feature walking trails, a resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, bicycle garage, a 1,000-square-foot fitness center with gym-quality equipment, a technology lounge/business center, a pocket park, numerous greenspace gathering areas and professional landscaping using locally popular vegetation.

The general contractor is Pick-It Construction Inc. The Property Manager is Trinity Multifamily. Financing for the project was secured through First National Bank of NWA.

“On behalf of First National Bank of NWA, I want to say how proud I am to work with ERC, Mia Rose Holdings, Pick It Construction and the team they have put together. This is a great project in a very convenient location that will provide a source of needed residential units,” said Rob M. Husong, president of First National Bank of NWA. “Based on other projects from those on this team, I am convinced this project will be of high quality and managed very well.”

Lowell is a progressive community located in the center of the Northwest Arkansas metropolitan region. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Northwest Arkansas was the 13th fastest-growing metro area in the nation between 2010 and 2019. Lowell is accessible from I-49 and within a 20-minute drive from Walmart’s home office, Tyson Corporate Headquarters and the University of Arkansas. Fueled by a highly desirable location and developer-friendly policies, the city has experienced steady development growth in the last few years.



Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a St. Louis, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. Mixed-use and luxury multi-family developments include The Junction in Wentzville, PURE Springdale in Northwest Arkansas, 44 West Luxury Living in St. Louis County, The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie and The Meadows in Lake Saint Louis. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other youth athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.com.



Since 1957 and across three generations, ERC has developed multi-family residential and commercial properties in mid-tier growth cities across 11 states. ERC’s unique approach is to invest equal thought into the buildings as the people who will one day call these buildings home. Communities are thoughtfully designed to enhance the overall human experiences where people live and work. ERC forms a strong construction and development team for each project and manages every aspect of the development process from site selection, zoning, cost control, preconstruction, construction, all the way through turnover. ERC fosters synergistic relationships with progressive cities to ensure that the developments enhance the city’s master plan and are a desired asset to residents into the future. For more information, visit www.erc.com.

