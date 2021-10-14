Mia Rose Holdings Breaks Ground on The Prairie Mixed-Use Development in Dardenne Prairie

Construction is underway on The Prairie, a luxury mixed-use development coming to Dardenne Prairie, MO near Highway N and Bryan Road. St. Louis-based developer Mia Rose Holdings and Benton Homebuilders broke ground last month on the multi-phase project, which includes construction of five, three-story apartment buildings with 120 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units. Benton Homebuilders also is constructing nine buildings consisting of 60, three-bedrooms villas with full basements and two-car garages. Retail space will be constructed on the first floor of one of the apartment buildings, An Imo’s Pizza and a second restaurant will be constructed on separate outlots within the development.

The construction team has demolished existing structures on the lot and is grading the site in preparation for construction. Foundation work will begin in November. Property manager 2B Residential will begin pre-leasing units in early 2022 and Phase One of the apartments will open mid-2022. The general contractor is Midas Construction. The architects are Rosemann & Associates, P.C. and DL Design. The Civil Engineer of Record is Premier Design Group based in Wentzville.

“The City of Dardenne Prairie has been wonderful to work with at every step of the process,” said Tom Kaiman, Founding Principal of Mia Rose Holdings. “We share the vision of bringing a thoughtfully designed, amenity-rich housing option to the community that seamlessly blends with the surrounding area.”

The Prairie will support the “live, work, play” lifestyle with features such as a resort-style pool and sun deck, outdoor lounge, clubhouse with a conference/business room, outdoor gathering areas, coffee bar, fitness center, bike racks, dog park, garages and more.

A beautiful palette of building materials will give the development an attractive, high-end appearance. Features include cultured stone, brick masonry veneer, cast stone architectural accents, architectural shingles, ornamental balcony railings and decorative exterior lighting sconces. Each unit will feature a granite kitchen peninsula and countertops, subway tile backsplash, high-end flooring, washer and dryer, a private patio or balcony with storage, large bedroom and linen closets, stainless steel appliances, granite bathroom vanities and nine-foot ceilings.

Mia Rose Holdings is teaming with entrepreneur and restaurateur, Jim Cook, on the development. They previously partnered on The Junction, a highly successful, mixed-use development off Highway 70 in Wentzville, MO.

“The Prairie is located in a very desirable area of St. Charles County, convenient to Highways 40 and 70 and closeby corporate headquarters of large employers such as Mastercard and General Motors,” said Cook. “The development will attract business professionals as well as active individuals of all ages who seek a vibrant community and maintenance-free lifestyle.”

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.

