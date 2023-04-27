Mia Rose Holdings Expands Leadership Team with Addition of New Principal

Growing St. Louis-based developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has expanded its leadership team with the addition of Jordan Dorsey as Principal. As Principal, Dorsey sources and manages new developments and builds partnerships in current and expanding markets, including St. Louis and Northwest Arkansas. He also facilitates capital needs through investor and bank relationships.

Dorsey brings more than 10 years of valuable construction and real estate industry experience. He was previously president of a development firm focused on senior living developments throughout the Midwest and Mid-South. He holds a Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH was formed in 2014 by Tom Kaiman who oversaw more than $1 billion in development during his previous 15 years of design and construction experience. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.