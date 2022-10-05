Mia Rose Holdings has promoted Nathan Wever to Vice President of Operations

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has promoted Nathan Wever of Foristell to Vice President of Operations. In his role, he will oversee MRH’s operating standards and practices in all aspects of real estate development including site planning, due diligence, design, construction and stabilization of the assets.

Nathan’s primary focus will be to lead and ensure operational consistency as MRH expands its territory from Missouri and Arkansas to a third market being announced in 2023. Wever will implement strategies to maximize efficiency and profitability across the firm’s current 1,500 multifamily units in construction across eight projects as well as numerous projects in the planning and zoning stages.

Wever was made a partner at MRH last year. He brings 17 years of industry experience in construction engineering, consulting and contracting as well as investment property acquisitions and ownership. He has worked on public and private projects across the United States, ranging from $1 million to over $200 million.

ABOUT MIA ROSE HOLDINGS, LLC

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. Mixed-use and luxury multi-family developments include The Junction in Wentzville, PURE Springdale and PURE Lowell in Northwest Arkansas, 44 West Luxury Living in St. Louis County and The Prairie and The Meadows in Western St. Charles County. MRH was formed in 2014 by Tom Kaiman who oversaw more than $1 billion in development during his previous 15 years of design and construction experience. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org.

