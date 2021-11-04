Michele Bugh Joins Alberici as Senior Executive, Project Development

Michele Bugh joined Alberici Constructors, Inc. as Senior Executive, Project Development in the firm’s building and healthcare business unit.

In her position, Bugh will act as a key leader in preconstruction and project development efforts at Alberici. She will nurture partnerships with clients and consultants within the commercial and institutional building sectors. Her focus is to expand Alberici’s presence and build upon its success in the healthcare, research, office, civic, and higher education markets throughout the Midwest.

Bugh joins Alberici with an impressive 28-year track record of successful project development and construction leadership experience. Most recently, Bugh served as a vice president for a national developer/contractor based in Columbus, Ohio where she led the firm’s strategic planning and positioning efforts, client account management, new project development, corporate communications, and marketing.

“Michele brings in-depth knowledge of design and construction to this role and will be an excellent resource for our clients as they evaluate future building needs,” said Alberici Executive ice President Kevin Williams. “She has a strong reputation for helping clients achieve their business goals through tailored building solutions and will be a great addition to our growing team.”

Alberici’s building and healthcare markets include a diverse portfolio of local projects including Mercy St. Louis’ 272,000-square-foot, Multispecialty Center and Garage; the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden and the new St. Louis CITY SC Stadium and Campus in Downtown West.

“Alberici has been incredibly successful at building complex and technically challenging projects. I am thrilled to be joining a firm that is not only best-in-class in our industry, but also has a reputation for being one of the most thoughtful and caring of its clients and employees,” said Bugh.

An active industry and community supporter, Bugh is past board present of the Society of Marketing Professional Services (SMPS), Columbus Chapter, and has served as committee chair at several prominent education and art institutions. She currently serves on the Parent Council Advisory Board at Eckerd College.

Bugh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Communications from The Ohio State University and resides in St. Louis.

About Alberici

Alberici is a leading North American construction company serving the civil, energy, building, healthcare, heavy industrial, manufacturing, water/wastewater, and automotive industries. Founded in 1918 in St. Louis, Alberici is a recognized leader in the construction industry focused on providing clients with rock-solid reliability, the highest standards of quality and safety and innovative solutions for the most complex building needs. Alberici is ranked the 30th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2021) with annual revenues exceeding $2.6 billion. With approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm is headquartered in St. Louis with offices throughout North America. More information about the company is available online at www.alberici.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Share this: Tweet



