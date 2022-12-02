Michelle Biedermann Joins Brinkmann Constructors as Business Development Manager

Brinkmann Constructors has hired Michelle Biedermann as Business Development Manager for the St. Louis region.

Biedermann will focus on client relations and business development strategies to grow Brinkmann’s relationships in the St. Louis area.

Michelle has 13 years of commercial real estate experience and excels at using her tremendous knowledge of the industry to connect and engage with owners, developers and other partners.

For the last several years, Biedermann has played an integral role in the field of business development and commercial real estate. Michelle previously served on the Building Owners and Managers Association of St. Louis as president. She remains an active member in local organizations, such as the St. Louis Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and St. Louis CCIM.