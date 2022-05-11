Michelle Yates Joins Landco Construction

Michelle Yates, CPSM, FSMPS, EDAC recently joined Landco Construction as business development director. She has more than 20 years of experience, and her responsibilities include strategic planning and building relationships to grow the firm’s corporate, healthcare and education markets. Yates is an active member and past president of the St. Louis chapters of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) and SMPS (Society for Marketing Professional Services). She has written articles and spoken on marketing and business development topics at local and national levels. She has also earned the SMPS Fellows designation and Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification, and is a Certified Professional Services Marketer.

Since 2001, Landco Construction has built innovative interior projects with a strong reputation for collaboration, consistency and service. A Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Landco is led by President Linda Bernhard and a talented, experienced team of project managers and craftspeople. Landco’s vision is to build a collaborative team-approach environment. It’s why Landco has received multiple ASA Contractor of the Year awards, and why it’s consistently among the top construction companies in St. Louis. For more information, visit landco-construction.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

