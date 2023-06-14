New Terminal Addition Opens at Midamerica St. Louis Airport

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (at podium) gives remarks at MidAmerica St.Louis Airport in Mascoutah, IL during the celebration of the completion of the $34 million, 41,000 square foot expansion of its terminal building on Tuesday June 13, 2023. Photo by Tim Vizer for The Hauser Group

Phase Three of the $34 million project underway to expand the terminal at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport has been completed, and the milestone was marked with a grand opening celebration June 13. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and several other key stakeholders gathered with more than 100 invited guests to officially cut the ribbon for the new facility, which expands the existing 53,500-square-foot terminal by an additional 41,000-plus square feet to accommodate continuing passenger growth and provide a host of new amenities that will enhance the experience for those traveling through MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

“Here in Illinois, we are proud to boast one of the best and largest aviation systems in the nation. And in my quest to advance the economic development of our great state, a crucial component is the modernization and maintenance of our airports and support for the people that keep them up and running,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, I’m proud to announce that after four years of construction and $31 million in state and federal funding, the 41,000-plus square-foot expansion of the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport terminal has been completed—nearly doubling its size.”

Highlights of the project include a new standard TSA screening area, two additional boarding bridges, a service animal relief area, new family restrooms, a nursing room, an expanded departure lounge with added room for concessions, new water bottle filling stations and a storm shelter. ADA-compliant renovations were incorporated to accommodate people with disabilities and include recessed fixtures, a larger elevator, visual paging and accessible seating.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of this phase of the project, which is delivering critical infrastructure and safety improvement projects that will enhance overall operations at the airport as it continues to welcome steady passenger traffic,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “We greatly appreciate the FAA, state and local leaders for recognizing the importance of modifying and improving our passenger terminal building, so it can accommodate the growth ahead and serve the region for decades to come.”

Erik Amend, FAA Regional Administrator for the Great Lakes Region, further highlighted the grant funding supporting the modernized aviation infrastructure.

“Through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, the Agency has invested nearly $25M in this project that will serve as a gateway for future economic development and growth in the Southern Illinois and the Metro East Region,” said Amend.

The new terminal will enhance the ease and convenience for travelers flying to one of the many popular destinations served by Allegiant Airlines and provide economic benefits to stakeholders as the airport continues to fill an important niche in the St. Louis region’s robust aviation scene.

“We are thrilled about the opening of this state-of-the-art facility that makes our customers’ travel experiences that much better,” said Thayne Klinger, Allegiant’s director of Airport Affairs. “We have been a part of this community for the last 11 years thanks to the wonderful partnership we have with MidAmerica, and we cannot wait to see what the future of growth holds for this region.”

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport currently serves the following nonstop destinations via Allegiant: Charleston, Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers/Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, Savannah, and Tampa Bay/St. Pete.

The new terminal has been delivered through the collaborated efforts of Holland Construction Services and the many subcontractors who worked on the project. Renovation of the existing terminal is currently underway as Phase Four of the overall project, and will include many of the same upgrades as the terminal expansion, while also delivering baggage handling system improvements, a new gift shop, community conference room and enhancements to the passenger drop-off area outside the terminal. The final improvements will be complete by late 2023.

The passenger terminal expansion is not the only improvement project happening at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. A $37.7 million project to add nearly 3,100 linear feet of new Taxiway Lima pavement and a new Taxiway Bridge over Crooked Creek is under construction. It will serve Boeing’s new production facility, which is slated for opening in 2024 and has the potential to spark future aviation development. MetroLink’s expansion from Scott Air Force Base to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is also moving forward, and will make the airport even more accessible to potential customers all along the light rail alignment and provide a direct connection to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

To learn more about MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV),visit www.flymidamerica.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/midamericablv.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Passenger service to multiple destinations is offered by Allegiant. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which has an aircraft manufacturing facility at the airport; North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.