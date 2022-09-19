Midas Completing $47 Million Residence Inn by Marriott

12-Story, 170-Room Extended Stay Hotel Slated for Q4 2022

Midas Construction continues work on the $47 million ResidenceInnbyMarriott, a 12-story, 170-room upscale extended stay hotel. The project, developed by Midas Hospitality, is slated to open in late 2022.

“While the pandemic put a lot of business traveling on hiatus, we’re confident in its resurgence and have designed the Residence Inn to meet the needs of the business traveler and families,” said Midas Hospitality Vice President Linda Eigelberger. “It will be a place to recharge and relax with spectacular views of Shaw Park and great access to upscale retail and restaurants in the Clayton business district.”

Located at 8125 Forsyth Boulevard, the 155,379-square-foot new hotel will feature commanding views of Shaw Park and a street-level bar with indoor and outdoor seating that connects to the park and business district; a 3,300-square-foot meeting space with outside terrace and bar; studio suites with oversized windows; fully equipped kitchens; a 1,500-square-foot fitness center and more.

“This is an extremely tight site wedged between two of Clayton’s more prominent office buildings,”

said Midas Construction President ChrisShinkle. “Our design-assist team has been collaborating with the developer from day one to create a hotel that complements the adjacent buildings and the curvature on Forsyth Boulevard.”

Midas is using off-site prefabrication of plumbing and electrical components to facilitate installations on the tight site.

Joining Midas Construction on the project are design-build contractor CECOConcreteConstruction,Inc. and structural engineer SSCEngineering, both of which have partnered to develop a cast-in-place concrete structure plan. The design-build site work contractor is CastleContracting,LLC.

On September 6, Midas broke ground on the AC Hotel in Clayton on a site that once held the police department. It will be the first hotel built within the city of Clayton in more than 20 years.

