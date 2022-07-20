Midas Construction Advancing Luxury Apartment Complex at The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie, Mo.

First Apartments in $65 Million Multi-Family Development Will Open This Summer

All five luxury apartment buildings at The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie, Mo. are advancing toward completion with the first building available for rent this summer. Midas Construction placed the final wood trusses to top out the Dardenne Luxury Apartments on The Prairie. Midas is building the amenity-laden, 180-unit apartments for Dardenne Luxury Apartments On The Prairie, LLC. The $65 million multi-family complex of apartments and villas is being developed by Mia Rose Holdings, LLC.

Emerging at 210 Dogwood Prairie Dr. near Highway N and Bryan Road, the project is part of a fully integrated “live, work, play” community lifestyle that defines the new development. It will feature a resort-style pool and sun deck, outdoor lounge, clubhouse with a conference/business room, outdoor gathering areas, coffee bar, fitness center, bike racks, dog park, garages and more. In addition to the luxury apartment buildings, it will also feature elegant villas being built by Benton Homebuilders and retail space.

The three-story apartments being built by Midas feature cultured stone, brick masonry veneer, cast stone architectural accents, architectural shingles, ornamental balcony railings and decorative exterior lighting sconces. Each apartment unit will a quartz kitchen peninsula and countertops, subway tile backsplash, high-end flooring, washer and dryer, a private patio or balcony with storage, large bedroom and linen closets, stainless steel appliances, quartz bathroom vanities and nine-foot ceilings.

Pre-leasing is underway and being managed by 2B Residential. For more information, visit www.theprairieapartments.com.

Joining Midas on the project are Rosemann & Associates, P.C., architect and Premier Design Group, civil engineer.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. MRH was formed in 2014 by Tom Kaiman who oversaw more than $1 billion in development during his previous 15 years of design and construction experience. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other athletic facilities. This expertise grew out of Tom Kaiman’s professional hockey career playing for the Arkansas Riverblades, Baton Rouge Kingfish and Lowell Lockmonsters. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.org

Midas Construction offers decades of experience building for hospitality brands as well as multi-family projects with design/build, design/assist, and construction management capabilities. Projects include new construction, historic renovation and commercial tenant finish in a solution-oriented approach to hospitality and multi-family projects. Learn more at www.midas.build.

