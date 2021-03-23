Midas Construction Begins Work on $47 Million Residence Inn by Marriott in Clayton, Mo.

12-Story, 170-Room Extended Stay Hotel Slated for 2022 Opening

One of the first new hotels in Clayton, Mo. will begin rising from the ground this spring. Midas Construction has begun work on the $47 million Residence Inn by Marriott – a 12-story, 170 room upscale extended stay hotel. The project is being developed by Midas Hospitality. The hotel is slated to open in 2022.

“While the pandemic put a lot of business traveling on hiatus, we’re confident in its resurgence and have designed the Residence Inn to meet the needs of the business traveler and families,” said Linda Eigelberger, vice president, revenue and marketing, Midas Hospitality. “It will be a place to recharge and relax with spectacular views of Shaw Park and great access to upscale retail and restaurants in the Clayton business district.”

Located at 8125 Forsyth Boulevard, the 155,379-square-foot new hotel will feature:

Commanding views of Shaw Park and a street-level bar with indoor and outdoor seating that connects to the park and business district;

3,300-square feet of second level meeting space with an outdoor terrace and bar;

Studio Suites with oversized windows to bathe the interior in light, fully equipped kitchens and luxury finishes throughout;

1,500-square foot fitness center;

Complimentary breakfast and evening social events; and

Guest laundry among other amenities.

“This is an extremely tight site wedged between two of Clayton’s more prominent office buildings,” said Chris Shinkle, president, Midas Construction. “Our design/assist team has been working with the developer from day one to create a hotel that complements the adjacent buildings and the curvature on Forsyth Boulevard.” Midas will be using off-site prefabrication of plumbing and electrical components to facilitate installations on the tight site.

Joining Midas Construction on the project are CECO Concrete Construction, Inc., design/build concrete contractor, SSC Engineering, structural engineer, both of which have partnered to develop a cast-in-place concrete structure plan. Design/build site work contractor Castle Contracting, LLC. Is also part of the team.

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit www.midashospitality.com.

Midas Construction offers decades of experience building for hospitality brands as well as multi-family projects with design/build, design/assist, and construction management capabilities. Projects include new construction, historic renovation and commercial tenant finish in a solution-oriented approach to hospitality and multi-family projects. Learn more at www.midas.build.