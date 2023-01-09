Midas Enterprises Adds Texas Hotel to Management Portfolio

St. Louis hotel developer to oversee Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Northwest property

Midas Enterprises – a leading hotel development, investment, construction, and management company – through its hospitality division Midas Hospitality was recently named the management company for Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Northwest.

Located at 2930 Forest Lane, the Texas property has 146 rooms and is within a mile of Dallas Medical Center. Guests are only a 15-minute drive from Galleria Dallas and MoneyGram Soccer Park, as well as less than 12 miles from Dallas Market Center.

The hotel features an outdoor pool, fitness center, 1,500-square-foot meeting space, and on-site restaurant called The Bistro which serves balanced breakfast options. Midas appointed Scott Leavell, who has more than 12 years of hotel leadership experience, as General Manager.

This is the third hotel that Midas Hospitality will manage in Texas. Midas Hospitality currently operates full-service, upscale select-service, and extended-stay properties throughout the U.S. Its portfolio includes Midas-owned properties, as well as third party owned hotels managed by Midas Hospitality.

“Midas Hospitality continues to expand our third-party management relationships based upon our extensive hospitality background, which focuses on providing the best customer experience possible,” said Midas Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer David Robert. “We specialize in day-to-day operations that transform hotels into revenue-generating success stories, and we welcome our newest Courtyard by Marriott property to our growing portfolio.”

The fully integrated real estate group Midas Enterprises has specialized in capital investment, construction, and hospitality management since 2006. Midas brings institutional quality real estate to income-focused investors through excellence in hotels, multi-family, and mixed-use developments. Known for building great communities where we live and work, Midas is headquartered at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in St. Louis, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit www.midashospitality.com.