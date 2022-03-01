Midas Enterprises Wins Two Marriott International Awards

St. Louis hotel developer earns highest achievement as Developer of the Year and Best Opening from CONNECT 2022 Marriott Select Brands Owner and Franchise Awards

Midas Enterprises – a leading hotel development, investment, construction, and management company – was recently presented with two CONNECT 2022 awards from Marriott International. Midas was previously honored by Marriott winning the Partnership Circle award, but this marks the first time in Midas’ history that the company has won these prestigious awards.

Midas received the Developer of the Year award, which honors companies with a proven ability to grow with Marriott’s portfolio in the U.S. Midas also received a Best Opening award for its Aloft Charlotte Airport hotel based upon exceeding its guest satisfaction, occupancy, and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) goals and index.

The Aloft Charlotte Airport hotel, which is located at 3928 Memorial Pkwy. and opened in 2020, is managed by Midas. The property includes 139 tech-forward rooms, five meeting rooms, and a variety of amenities including its WXYZ® bar, a fitness center, heated outdoor swimming pool, an oversized patio area with fire pits, and a dedicated dog walk. Allie Haulsee is the hotel’s General Manager.

Aloft Hotels® currently operates more than 195 hotels in 29 countries and territories. Catering to a tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, the brand offers vibrant, eclectic spaces that thrive off bringing people together. Aloft participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International.

“We are extremely honored to both represent and partner with Marriott,” said Midas Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer David Robert. “These two awards signify that our hard work is recognized and valued at the highest level, and we are proud to have been selected for this top award.”

The fully integrated real estate group Midas Enterprises has specialized in capital investment, construction, and hospitality management since 2006. Midas brings institutional quality real estate to income-focused investors through excellence in hotels, multi-family, and mixed-use developments. Known for building great communities where we live and work, Midas is headquartered at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in St. Louis, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit Midas.Enterprises.

