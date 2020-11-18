Midas Hospitality Holds Ribbon Cutting for Element Hotel

St. Louis’ first Element by Westin recently held a ribbon cutting to signify its official opening. Located at 3763 Forest Park Ave., the $40 million Element St. Louis Midtown is a seven-story hotel with 153 extended stay rooms. The eco-conscious property features the rooftop UPBAR, which offers a variety of signature cocktails and food selections.

Hotel developer Midas Hospitality will manage the property built by sister company Midas Construction. Local lenders include Cass Commercial Bank, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, and Simmons Bank.

Pictured from left to right are Joe Roddy, St. Louis Alderman; Kitty Ratcliffe, President of Explore St. Louis; David Robert, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Midas Hospitality; Janessa Corpuz, General Manager of Element by Westin; Stone Moses, Robert’s grandson; Lyda Krewson, St. Louis Mayor; J.T. Norville, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Midas Hospitality; and Gino Austin, Contract Compliance Specialist at St. Louis Development Corporation.

“We assembled a very talented team of experts and partners to create our newest hotel,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Cofounder David Robert. “We couldn’t be prouder of the latest addition to our hospitality portfolio and all that it stands for – sustainability and resilience during a very challenging pandemic climate.” Robert added that the Element highlights the rooftop UPBAR, which is “Midas Hospitality’s very first owned and operated bar in our company’s 15-year existence.”

Element is located directly across from the City Foundry STL and just three blocks from Cortex Innovation Community, a 200-acre home for business, innovation and technology. The hotel is adjacent to Saint Louis University and within walking distance from IKEA.

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit www.midashospitality.com.