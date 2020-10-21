Midwest BankCentre, Inc. Launches Rising Analytics

Midwest BankCentre, Inc. , the parent company of Midwest BankCentre , has acquired Taylored Analytics to launch a new subsidiary, Rising Analytics . The firm helps small to mid-sized businesses harness the power of their data to drive business strategy, processes, efficiencies and profitability. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Taylored Analytics, founded in October 2007 by the husband-wife team of Kelvin and Tamila “Tammy” Taylor , enabled Fortune 500 companies in the financial, retail, restaurant, utility and telecommunications sectors to capitalize on their data. Kelvin Taylor joined Midwest BankCentre in November 2019 as executive vice president-chief information officer, where he applies data science to informing strategic decisions for bank products and services and drives analytical solutions for business processes. He remains in that role, while also serving as managing director of Rising Analytics.

“Kelvin’s strengths in the application of data analytics provide a tremendous advantage to businesses and organizations that want to continually improve the quality and effectiveness of their sales and marketing decisions,” said Orvin T. Kimbrough , chairman and CEO of Midwest BankCentre. “He is passionate about equipping business leaders to effectively translate their financial goals into well-informed business strategies and actions. We’re excited to make this practical expertise readily accessible to Midwest BankCentre’s clients and other small to mid-sized businesses and nonprofits.”

“It’s estimated that 90% of all the data in the world has been generated in the last two years. That explosive growth in customer, financial and operational data has changed the way businesses can achieve their goals,” noted Taylor. “But the majority of data projects fail when the data science team is unable to translate ‘geek speak’ to business language or when overly complex models fail to deliver one source of truth within organizations.”

Rising Analytics’ seven-member team focuses on capturing and using reliable data to help small to mid-sized business owners, franchises and nonprofits gain valuable customer insights and automate routine tasks to realign resources to drive innovation, reduce operating costs and enhance productivity.

“We apply the skills and insights used by industry giants to develop data strategies that deliver actionable insights through advanced analytics,” Taylor said. “Our implementation roadmaps, customer segmentation analyses, sales pipeline scoring and customer profitability analyses help organizational leaders better plan and communicate their priorities, concentrate their brainpower and create stronger futures.”

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois. It works to empower people, enable business and energize neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking.

The bank is a local leader in the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition (formerly the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Task Force) and its Bank-On Save-Up St. Louis initiative. Since 2001, Midwest BankCentre has consecutively achieved the Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior financial rating each quarter. It has been recognized for its success in bringing mainstream financial services to unbanked and underbanked citizens in the region and other diversity and inclusion contributions with the 2019 Community Commitment Award from the American Bankers Association Foundation and the 2018 National Community Bank Service Award from the Independent Community Bankers of America®.

Rising Analytics (https://learn.midwestbankcentre.com/rising-analytics/) is based at the Midwest BankCentre location at 2191 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, Mo. (63125). Taylor lives in Town & Country, Mo. (63017).

Taylor earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and mathematics at Morehouse College and completed post-graduate studies in economics at University of Maryland, College Park, Md. He has served locally on the United Way and Urban League boards of directors. He and his wife, Tamila Taylor, annually host a charity golf tournament to fund scholarships to Morehouse College, the world’s only all-male HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and the nation’s top producer of black males who continue their education and receive doctorates.