Mike Perry Retires After 40+ Year Industry Career

After 40+ years of dedicated service to the St. Louis market, Michael (Mike) Perry, former President of HBD Contracting, and current Executive Vice President at Russell, will officially begin a well-deserved retirement, starting May 1st.

Mike has been in the construction industry for his entire professional career with many notable achievements, including fostering positive relationships with numerous clients, including Sansone Group, Dobbs Tire & Auto, Nuovo, Capital Land, Dierbergs Markets, Equis Hospitality, Wehrenberg Theaters, Life Care Centers of America, and O’Reilly Development, to name just a few.

Mike was born and raised in St. Louis and has dedicated the last 40+ years to the construction industry. His passion for construction was directly influenced by his father, who served as the President of R.W, Murray Co. After graduating from college in 1980, Mike joined HBD Contracting and became partner in 1990, President by 2004, and is completing his career as an Executive Vice President at Russell, who acquired HBD in 2020.

Mike has long shown passion for construction and serving the community throughout his career as well, taking part in numerous community and professional boards, including Chairman of the AGC of Missouri, Regional Union Construction Center (RUCC), Youth Lifeline, the American Heart Association of St. Louis, and Hard Hats for Heart.



“Mike’s fingerprints can be found all over St. Louis. He has built countless notable projects including the Manchester / 270 Office Center, The Promenade at Brentwood, Galaxy Chesterfield Cinema, and many more across the region over his 40+ year career. We are extremely grateful for his service, and the tremendous legacy and impact he has had in the St. Louis construction industry,” stated Matthew Stack, President of Russell – St. Louis.







Mike’s wry sense of humor and positive energy will be missed as he transitions into a well-deserved retirement. Thank you for all you have done for your company, St. Louis community, and for Russell.

A retirement celebration is planned for April 28th to celebrate Mike’s retirement. This is a by invite-only event, however, if you want to learn more information, please reach out to rsvp@russellco.com.