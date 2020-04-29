Mike Pratl Named Principal and Market Leader at KAI Enterprises

KAI Enterprises proudly announces that Mike Pratl, AIA has been named a Principal and Market Leader of KAI Design. Pratl had been a Principal at Jacobs in St. Louis for the past 25 years.

As Principal, Pratl is responsible for client relationship management, project feasibility and development as well as business performance and quality objectives with emphasis in the public engagement process. As the Market Leader for KAI’s Civic & Municipal market, he will continue his multi-decade focus on municipal, county, state and other public sector agency clients with community, parks and recreation, sports, public safety and governmental support needs in the St. Louis region.

“KAI’s core mission is ‘transforming communities.’ Having previously worked with Mike for much of his career, I know he shares those same fundamental beliefs and has actively practiced that vision over his more than 30-year career,” said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA. “His impact on communities in the St. Louis metro area, the state, our region and nationally has been significant, creating public buildings and places that promote civic gathering, recreation, sports and public safety. Mike’s personal portfolio and expertise are recognized across our industry, and his alignment with KAI’s established community project portfolio is another milestone boost to our creative offerings for clients and our recognition as an industry leader.”

Pratl has a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Kansas and a Master of Architecture from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

When not working, Pratl of St. Louis enjoys road cycling around the world. He has also served as the City of Richmond Heights Planning and Zoning Commissioner for the past 20 years.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.