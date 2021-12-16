Missouri Dump Truckers Association Returns to St. Charles

In 2022, drive through and experience dump trucks up close and personal. The Missouri Dump Truckers Association is returning to St. Charles in 2022 for its 52nd Annual Convention and Trade Show on January 21 to 22, 2022 at the St. Charles Convention Center. During these uncertain times, MDTA promises to have a trade show which is open to the general public on Saturday, January 22, 2022 that is rewarding all while practicing physical distancing and reaping the benefits of sharing products and ideas.

For over 50 years, members of the Missouri Dump Truckers Association (MDTA) have run strong to support and protect the interest of the dump truck industry. The country’s demand for reputable dump truck drivers has solidified the profession as a productive and reliable career. This field provides the foundation for much of the nation’s economy, and in changing times, it’s imperative for decent drivers to stay current on business and market developments.

One critical choice for a dump truck owner and/or operator is building a fleet of trucks and the care and maintenance of those trucks. The MDTA Associate Members consisting of dump truck, trailer body manufacturers/dealers, suppliers, vendors and other entities collaborate with the Regular Members to provide solutions to issues and concerns to support the bulk-hauler industry. At the trade show, attendees can find quality at its finest by inspecting new dump trucks, trailers and product displays from leading industry vendors. This event provides a networking opportunity for all those involved in the trucking industry.

Becoming an MDTA member not only provides you with the support you need to stay connected and advance your business within the industry, but also enables you to register and participate in the convention meals and activities. On Friday night, convention registrants will enjoy a closed invitational reception.

MDTA is a statewide association dedicated to promoting the common interests and devoted to improving business conditions of the dump truck industry through the legislative process. Founded in 1970, the association has members from Missouri and contiguous states. MDTA has a broad cross section of dump truckers in the transportation and construction industry as well as associate members providing equipment, supplies and services to the dump truck industry. To learn about MDTA membership and for more information on the full convention registration, visit https://modumptruck.com/ or call the MDTA office at 573-636-2515.

Share this: Tweet



