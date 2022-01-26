Missouri Propane Council Elects industry leadership

Several local propane professionals have been elected to serve as Directors and Officers of the Missouri Propane Education and Research Council (MOPERC).

The Council recently installed its new leadership at the group’s winter meeting in Ridgedale. The slate was approved at the MOPERC fall meeting in Jefferson City and includes representatives from across the state who serve in various capacities.

Officers elected were:

· Chair –James Greer, MFA Oil, Columbia

· Vice-Chair – John Brokes, Big River Oil, Hannibal

· Treasurer—Tim Peach, Pinnacle, Quincy IL

Directors were appointed to three-year terms:

· Mitch Dane, Chilton Oil, Salem;

· John Fling, GASCO-Ferrellgas, Eldon;

· Russ Bales, Heritage Propane, Washington;

· Brian Books, Brooks Gas, Marshfield;

· John Brokes, Big River Oil, Hannibal;

· Mark Porth, CHS, Lawson (reappointed);

· Kent Metcalf, Queen City Gas, Ozark (reappointed);

· Tim Peach, Pinnacle Propane; Quincy IL (reappointed).

Outgoing Directors were recognized for their service to the Council. They were Nick Goodrich, Goodrich Gas, Croker, and Derek Poe, AmeriGas, Strafford. The Council also expressed its appreciation to outgoing chair Mark Porth.

Directors continuing on the Council are:

· Jeff Reitz, Central States Bus, Fenton;

· Wayne Terpstra, Thompson Gas, Riverside;

· Samantha Reed-Johnson, Reed Oil, Doniphan;

· Ray Phillips, Growmark Energy, Ozark;

· Steve Clayton, Gas Equipment Co., Earth City;

· Luke Fitzpatrick, MFA Oil, Wardsville.

· Steve Ahrens, Jefferson City, serves as MOPERC President.

MOPERC is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the Missouri legislature to administer a statewide check-off program. Proceeds are used for industry training, consumer safety, appliance rebates and market development programs. The Council is composed of 15 volunteer Directors and is administered by executive staff.

Since its inception, MOPERC has helped thousands of Missouri homeowners replace water heaters, furnaces and other appliances with new, more energy-efficient models. The Council created a groundbreaking Lawn Equipment Assistance Fund (LEAF) which has helped dozens of Missouri lawn contractors and landscape companies acquire propane-powered lawn mowers, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving on operational costs. The Council’s Clean Bus Replacement Program has pledged $1 million over 10 years to help schools replace diesel buses with clean, quiet and cost-effective propane models. A new zero-interest financing program is also available for districts that lease-purchase bus fleets.

According to the U.S. Census, approximately 9% of Missouri’s households use propane for heating, hot water and cooking. Recognized for its environmental benefits, propane is also widely used in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and transportation as a safe and versatile energy source. Propane, called “autogas” around the globe, is the world’s most popular alternative energy.

