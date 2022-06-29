Missouri S&T Selects PARIC for First Building on New Innovation Campus

Missouri University of Science and Technology, through a competitive design-build selection process, has chosen PARIC Corp. as their construction partner for the new General Services Building – the first building to be constructed on the new manufacturing technology and innovation campus, located north of I-44 at Rolla.

Construction will begin this summer and is estimated to be completed in June of 2023. The $10.4 million, 40,000-square-foot structure will include office and warehouse areas plus a shop facility.

Integral to the design-build proposal in addition to PARIC were M + H Architects, SSC Engineering and Cole & Associates.

PARIC, with offices in St. Louis and Kansas City, is one of the largest privately held companies in the Midwest. With vast experience in academic, commercial, multi-family, senior living, healthcare, industrial, historic renovation and hospitality market segments, PARIC pairs design-build services with construction management and negotiated general construction to offer an unparalleled building and service experience.

