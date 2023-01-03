Missouri S&T Selects PARIC For Protoplex 

Missouri University of Science and Technology, through a competitive selection process, has chosen PARIC Corp. as construction manager at risk for the new Protoplex building which will anchor the Manufacturing Technology and Innovation Campus on the west side of Interstate 44 at Rolla.

The Missouri Protoplex will be the headquarters for a state-wide ecosystem where experts, innovators, small and large businesses, entrepreneurs, educators and policy-makers develop and adopt the technologies needed to create and sustain manufacturing jobs throughout the state.

The facility will serve as a hub connecting industry, state and federal agencies and colleges and universities throughout Missouri. The Protoplex will support streamlining the process of moving research and innovation from university laboratories to the marketplace.

The $53.4 million, 116,000-square-foot building includes lab and shop spaces plus high bay or double-height labs. Also included are meeting and collaboration spaces, offices, storage and display spaces plus a lobby area.

Other firms on the team include Mackey Mitchell Architects, Perkins & Will Architects and McClure Engineering. Construction is estimated to begin late summer.

PARIC currently is constructing the first building on the new campus, the General Services Building, with completion expected in June.

PARIC, one of the largest privately held companies in the Midwest and recently named a top employer, is an innovative general contractor, construction manager and design-build firm. The team focuses on building excellence while also building answers to the special challenges impacting their customers’ operations. With teams in St. Louis, Kansas City and throughout the Midwest, PARIC manages construction projects ranging from industrial facilities and hospitals to universities, multi-family housing and the renovation of historic buildings.