Modern Healthcare Ranks BSA Among Nation’s Top Architecture Firms

Transformation beyond change demands extraordinary vision and an agile approach. For the 8th time in 15 years, local architecture firm, BSA LifeStructures, has ranked in the top 15 of Modern Healthcare’s Construction and Design Top Architecture Firms.

As much as this ranking reflects all the team members at BSA, it is an even stronger mirror of our partners and clients.

“BSA’s work speaks to our clients’ deep compassion for those being healed in their spaces, their ability to consistently envision the future of healthcare, and their desire to stay rooted in the present as they engage with patients, families, and with each other,” said Melanie Harris, Healing Practice Director. “We are driven by what we do because we are inspired to empower wellbeing, resilience, and investment in the community, all supported by metrics.”

BSA, a national, integrated design firm, creates inspired solutions that improve lives. BSA provides architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning services for spaces that support and enhance healing, learning, and discovery – facilities known as LifeStructures. Learn more at www.bsalifestructures.com.

Share this: Tweet



