MoDOT, County Partner on Pedestrian Safety Initiative

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

The Missouri Dept. of Transportation and St. Louis County are collaborating with several engineering firms to make thoroughfares safer for workers and travelers throughout the county.

Goals include reducing fatal and serious injury crashes within the budget of $49 million ($45 million from MoDOT and $4 million from St. Louis County); maximizing safety improvements for pedestrians and roadway users distributed equitably across the project area; constructing improvements with an emphasis on safety for workers and the traveling public; and delivering the project by June 30, 2026 using a diverse workforce.

Jacobs (including StreetLight Data, Inc.), EFK Moen, LLC, Kivindyo Engineering and Vector Communications Corp. comprise the owner’s consultant team.

RFPs will be released in August according to the anticipated procurement schedule, with proposals due in December and an award made in early 2024. Project design is expected to begin in Spring 2024 with construction commencing in Summer 2024.

According to MoDOT and the county, crashes involving pedestrians (37 percent MoDOT roads, 19 percent St. Louis County roads) rank highest over the past eight years.

Courtesy of MoDOT and St. Louis County

Improvements will include two approaches. A “hot spot” approach will implement countermeasures at existing crash locations. A systemic approach will proactively identify and implement safety mitigating measures at potential crash locations, concentrating mainly on pedestrian improvements.

For access to project information, email SLSafetyProject@modot.mo.gov.