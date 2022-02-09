MoDOT Improving I-55, I-70 Bridges and I-70 Pavement

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Missouri Dept. of Transportation continues work on three major interstate heavy highway projects in 2022, two of them specific to highway bridge improvements.

MoDOT’s St. Louis District began all three of these infrastructure improvement projects in 2021 and expects to complete all three this year: I-55 bridge improvements in St. Louis City, I-70 bridge improvements on more than one dozen bridges north of downtown and I-70 pavement improvements.

The project to remove and replace driving surfaces on several bridges along I-55 into the city includes the northbound and southbound bridges over South Broadway and bridge surfaces at Virginia, Bates, Gasconade, Potomac, over South Second Street, River Des Peres, Koeln, Loughborough, the Union Pacific Railroad, Gravois Creek, Green Park and Bayless.

I-70 highway bridge improvements also wrapping up in 2022 include updated driving surfaces on 14 bridges between North Hanley and Madison Streets. MoDOT’s work includes an overlay on the Adelaide bridge.

Pavement improvements along I-70, to finish this year, include resurfacing of the interstate roadway between Branch and Biddle Streets. Sidewalk work on various sections of the outer roads between Salisbury and Biddle are also part of the project’s scope to ensure that the sidewalks meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Share this: Tweet



