Molly Studer Joins Gershman Commercial Real Estate as Senior Vice President

Gershman Commercial Real Estate, the largest locally-owned commercial real estate services firm in the St. Louis metropolitan area, announced that Molly Studer, has joined Gershman as Senior Vice President in a newly created strategic, business development and operational role with the firm.

This new role at Gershman is designed to leverage Molly’s deep operational experience and business development skill set to help identify and pursue new business development opportunities, while working closely with Gershman’s leadership team to develop, implement and manage strategic growth initiatives. Molly will also oversee Gershman’s marketing, communication, and brand awareness strategy.

Molly brings over 18 years of experience in real estate, focusing on commercial property management at both THF Realty, where she started her career, and at Sansone Group, followed by an expanded role at Intelica, where she had operational oversight of the firm’s entire services platform. Prior to joining Gershman, Molly was Director, Client Development for JEMA, an architecture and design firm, where she was directly responsible for all business development, client relationship and firm recruitment initiatives.

“We are very excited to have Molly join our leadership team,” said Chris Fox, President and CEO of Gershman Commercial Real Estate. “The expansion of our team with this new role will help us manage our growth more effectively and ensure that we deliver the best possible service to our clients.”

About Gershman Commercial Real Estate

Established in 1948, Gershman Commercial Real Estate is the largest locally-owned commercial real estate firm in the St. Louis, Missouri, metro area. The company’s current management portfolio exceeds six million square feet of office, retail, and industrial space, inclusive of over 175 properties and 1,100 tenants, all located throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.