Mortenson, Alberici & L. Keeley Joint Venture Selected for Pre-Construction of the New St. Louis Soccer Stadium

Locally-based team with national sports expertise committed to inclusive workforce participation

Mortenson | Alberici | L. Keeley has been selected to facilitate the planning of St. Louis’ new Major League Soccer stadium. The team is fully engaged in pre-construction efforts to finalize plans for the proposed stadium located in the city’s Downtown West area. “Mortenson | Alberici | L. Keeley is proud to partner with the ownership group as they prepare to build a world-class stadium for the St. Louis community,” said Logan Gerken, vice president and general manager for Mortenson.

“The Mortenson l Alberici | L. Keeley team brings a unique blend of best-in-class national sports expertise with a track record of delivering the best value, finishing strong with on-time and on-budget completions combined with local St. Louis building experience.”

In addition to extensive building experience, the tri-venture of Mortenson l Alberici | L. Keeley is recognized for its combined industry leadership experience and commitment to developing and implementing a successful workforce development and diversity inclusion plan. Mortenson has achieved unprecedented levels of local, minority workforce, and small business inclusion on highprofile sports projects such as Allianz Field (Minnesota United FC), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee Bucks), and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings). Local industry leaders Alberici and L. Keeley have pioneered construction training programs are active in various local industry organizations, including the AGC of Missouri, St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers, and the St. Louis Supplier Diversity Network.

“Our firms have longstanding and collaborative relationships with local trade partners and authorities which will prove critical for completing the work,” said Kevin Williams, Alberici executive vice president. “We are committed to working with the St. Louis community to create opportunity and tell the story of a stadium that will serve as a key part of the city’s downtown revitalization.”

Rusty Keeley, L. Keeley chief executive officer added, “A project of this significance requires a pre-construction team that provides the capabilities for complex projects as well as a vested interest in improving the lives of fellow St. Louisans. We are honored to be a part of the project, creating a positive legacy in St. Louis.”

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has been selected as the MLS4THELOU Ownership Group’s representative and program manager. The architects include a partnership of St. Louis-based architecture firms HOK and Snow Kreilich Architects.

Founded in 1954, Mortenson is a U.S.-based, family-owned corporation. Mortenson provides a complete range of services, including program management, design phase, construction management, design-build, and turn-key development. With annual revenue of $4.6B and project operations extending across the nation, Mortenson is the 16th largest construction company in the U.S. by Engineering News Record (ENR), and is consistently named a leading sports builder.

A proud member of the St. Louis community since 1918, Alberici is a diversified construction company recognized for superior quality and customer service. In addition to the LEED Platinum headquarters in St. Louis, we maintain operations throughout North America. With annual revenues exceeding $2 billion, Alberici was ranked as the 37th largest construction company in the U.S. by ENR. L. Keeley Construction

L. Keeley is a family-owned, St. Louis based construction company providing innovative solutions across a wide-array of specialties including complex civil work in highly specialized and structurally challenging environments. Founded on the importance of Safety, Quality, and Service – L. Keeley has grown to over 550 team members and was recently recognized as a 2019 Top 20 Firm in Excavation and Foundation. L. Keeley is a proud member of the Keeley Companies family, set to exceed $1 billion in revenue over the next three years.