Mortenson/KWK Architects to Present at The Society for College and University Planning 2023 North Central Regional Conference

KWK Architects Principal Javier Esteban, AIA, LEED AP is honored to join Mortenson Market Executive Joe Pritzkow and Education Project Executive Avin Kallenbach in presenting at The Society for College and University Planning (SCUP) 2023 North Central Regional Conference Oct. 16-18 in St. Louis, MO. Their session will focus on Design For Manufacturing & Assembly (DFMA) applications on new residence halls.

The SCUP 2023 North Central Regional Conference provides higher education planning professionals with forward-focused tools and ideas for rethinking their campus’s plans, programs and built environments. Over the course of three days, attendees will participate in thought-provoking keynote sessions, share best practices and lessons learned with planning peers, and take a first-hand look at the campuses of the future.

According to Mortenson Executive Pritzkow, Design for Manufacturing & Assembly is becoming more prevalent in the construction industry to address challenges such as workforce, supply chain and project schedules. Mortenson is a U.S.-based Top-20 builder, developer and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional and energy sectors.

DFMA provides an alternative approach to delivering new residence halls with more predictability to ensure spaces are ready for the fall semester,” said Pritzkow. “Our session will keep attendees current on how manufacturing is being utilized in the industry and what the future capabilities could be in delivering higher education facilities.”

The hour-long session will focus on the following:

Challenges the construction industry currently faces and what predictions look like if alternative innovative resources and tools aren’t utilized

What DFMA is and how it is solving those industry challenges, how it is being applied to residence halls and what the future capabilities may be

How the preconstruction process differs when managing a project that incorporates DFMA, and how to not sacrifice overall design

Founded in 2013, St. Louis-based KWK Architects partners with colleges and universities across the United States to create innovative and inspiring places that enhance campus life.