Mosby Building Arts Cares

Mosby Building Arts is continually striving to find ways to give back to the people and community that have made them what they are. This year, as we all know, has been an especially trying year for many, and they want to help. Mosby is partnering with a wonderful organization called Operation Food Search to help feed hungry St. Louisans.



Food Insecurity

Our region’s level of food insecurity (a person doesn’t know where their next healthy meal will come from) has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, with many families looking for emergency food resources for the first time. Since the beginning of the economic crisis, food insecurity across the St. Louis region has increased 37% and even more heartbreaking is that child food insecurity here has risen 58% (from 1 in 6 children affected prior to 1 in 4 children right now). These numbers are stunning.



Help them reach their $5,000 goal!

During the month of December, Mosby will be collecting online donations that go straight to Operation Food Search. Every dollar you donate can be turned into $10 worth of food and services. 10 times the return!! And to make your money help even more people, Mosby will be matching every dollar amount you give until they reach their goal of $5,000. That means, every $1 you donate turns into $20 of food for a family in need!



$100 Amazon Gift Card

Every person that donates will be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card. (One entry per person. Randomly selected winner will be chosen live on Facebook.) Please consider donating today!